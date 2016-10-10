Photos by Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Sally Berger feeds a giraffe as volunteer Dawn Zion, center, watches during a sunny last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
Hailee Schambers, 7, checks out a sea lion Sunday. Guests can look forward to seeing two new Tasmanian Devils and a new male lion, Bahati, at the opening of next season.
Isaac Thurber, 8, watches a lionfish in The Reef in the Australian Adventure at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo on Sunday.
October 10, 2016 1:02 AM
Animals bid adieu to zoo-goers again
