Another hotel proposed for city's north side

Yet another hotel has been proposed for the vicinity of the Lima Road exits of Interstate 69 on Fort Wayne's north side.

A four-story structure identified as a Sleep Inn/Mainstay Suites is planned for a 1.45-acre site at 6032 S. Ring Road.

The site is just north of the intersection of Cross Creek Boulevard and West Washington Center Road, west of Lima Road and to the south of the Meijer/Home Depot shopping centers.

According to paperwork filed for a Jan. 19 public hearing before the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals, the hotel would be four stories high and have 73 guest rooms.

It would join at least 10 other nearby hotels and motels, including an Econo Lodge, Wyndham Garden Inn, Fairfield Inn and Suites, Hampton Inn and Suites, Towne Place Suites, Hyatt Place, Hotel Fort Wayne, Quality Inn, a Super 8 and Don Hall's Guesthouse.

Another hotel, described as a Tru brand Hilton on Distribution Drive next to the Golden Corral restaurant east of the northbound Interstate 69 entrance on Lima Road, got approval from the the zoning appeals board in June. The Wyndham remains unreopened after a fire there in November.

The new hotel's applicant, Raj Patel of Fort Wayne, is seeking both a special use and a development standards variance for the project.

Although hotels are a permitted use within the site's General Commercial (C3) zoning, the site lies within Area 2 of the Smith Field Airport Overlay District, which limits building height to 40 feet.

Developers want to extend that to 49 feet to allow for the fourth story. Three stories "will not provide enough rooms to make the project financially feasible," according to documents filed by the applicants, who also point out that some other hotels in the vicinity are four or five stories high.

Airport overlay districts carry additional development requirements for shielding light and glare, minimizing dust and haze and preventing the congregation of wildlife so as not to cause hazards to aircraft. Development in the district requires review and approval by the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Described as a mid-line, "hybrid" hostelry on the company website, Sleep Inns/Mainstay Suites cater to both short-stay and extended-stay customers and are run by franchisees. Amenities vary by brand, but suites have built-in kitchens while both have free breakfasts and complimentary Internet access.

The hearing on the hotel will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in Room 35 of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.

