Apartment plan facing obstacles

In an abbreviated public hearing Thursday, the developer of a large apartment complex along Coldwater Road north of Dupont Road told the Allen County Plan Commission how the company expects to deal with a smaller piece of land after a land sale fell through.

Now, Domo Development LLC of Carmel plans to direct stormwater drainage from the site of its Bonterra apartment complex to a detention pond on a nearly 16-acre site across Coldwater Road.

The pond site, just to the southeast of the apartments in the 13600 and 13700 blocks of Coldwater Road, is zoned agricultural and will remain so, the plan commission learned.

The developer plans to rebuild the McComb Drain to handle the water.

But the plan did not sit well with some neighbors, who said they now are concerned that the pond – on an already-wet farm field – will turn into an unmaintained swamp over time, said Tim Piekarski, president of the Falcon Creek Homeowners Association. Falcon Creek is on the east side of Coldwater across from Bonterra.

Bonterra’s developers had to file an amended development plan after the landowner decided not to develop a about 12 acres on the south side of the site near an existing concrete plant. The project had proposed using those acres for stormwater management, including two detention ponds.

According to a planning department staff report, the new development plan also drops five buildings of the initially proposed 16 and increases the height of some of the remaining buildings from two to three stories.

The taller buildings are placed in the interior of the complex but will require a height waiver if they are more than 40 feet tall, the report states. The changes result in a loss of seven units, with the total now at 221.

Piekarski said after the meeting he was not opposed to the increased height, but neighbors have remaining concerns about the ability of Coldwater Road to handle increased traffic from Bonterra’s single entrance.

Two nearby additional single-family subdivisions, Aslan Passage and Fox Hollow, were recently approved, as well as a proposed Lutheran Life Villages retirement community.

Instead of building adequate streets and then allowing development, “the problem is … we always seem to be playing catch-up” in developing streets, Piekarski said.

Thursday’s hearing was to consider testimony from the public on four projects, including a rezoning of an area near the General Motors plant in Lafayette Township to allow for development of an industrial building to supply GM.

But those projects were not included in the required public notice and now will be heard at 1 p.m. Nov. 10, officials said.

The new development plan for Bonterra, whose site has already been rezoned from agricultural to multi-family residential, will be voted on at the commission’s next business meeting at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

