Apartments fight against ordinance

Representatives of several of Fort Wayne’s multifamily apartment complexes on Tuesday approached the Fort Wayne City Council to oppose a chronic problem property ordinance supported by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The proposed ordinance would target properties that rack up a certain number of complaints or police citations in a 60- or 90-day period. Residential properties that receive five or more citations or complaints in a 60-day period would be designated a chronic problem property. The same applies to commercial properties that get 12 or more complaints in a 90-day period. Property owners would be notified of the designation and be required to remedy the problem.

Opponents of the proposed ordinance say it has the potential to unfairly impact women, minorities and people with disabilities. Guidelines released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development state that apartment complexes and cities have a duty to further fair housing, said Beth Wyatt, executive director of the Apartment Association of Fort Wayne.

“Ordinances such as these can actually have the opposite effect, even though they include a non-retaliation clause, because oftentimes people do not identify themselves as a victim,” Wyatt said, adding that people who could be affected include victims of domestic violence, people who suffer from substance abuse or chronic alcoholism – which is defined as a disability under the Fair Housing Act – and people with autism or mental illness.

Wyatt said apartment communities with more than 50 units would fall under the commercial property designation.

“The average size apartment community in our community is about 225 apartment homes, but there are several that are much, much larger than that,” Wyatt said. “The density of people that are in one community must be considered and violations must be considered on a pertinent basis similar to single-family housing. If not, you will find that even those average-size apartment communities that are model properties with no nuisance issues are going to fall under a CPP designation just because of that density of people.”

If a property owner were to fail to fix the issue, they would face fines starting at $250 per complaint or citation – fines that could increase to $500 or $750 per citation depending on the number of times a property has been designated a chronic problem in a one- or two-year period.

A document from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provided to the council Tuesday expresses concerns with such ordinances, stating that some landlords resort to evicting tenants to avoid paying penalties. Victims of domestic violence sometimes avoid calling the police during assault incidents out of fear that they may be evicted from their home by their landlord.

The proposed ordinance has been held while various agencies, including the FWPD and the Metro Human Rights Commission, review the language and attempt to address some of the concerns.

