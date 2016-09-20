Appeal doesn't stop financing

Opponents of a new sewer rate plan in Allen County ­haven’t dropped their fight.

But their decision to appeal a ruling against them by an Allen County judge didn’t stop a state agency from providing the district financing for more than $12 million in sewer projects.

Vince Heiny, attorney for the Allen County Water and Sewer District, said that this month the district closed on permanent financing with the state’s revolving fund loan program through the Indiana Financing Authority.

The closing had been held up by a lawsuit by several plaintiffs from the Hoagland area who are protesting a decision to move toward standardizing sewer rates across the district’s 45 service areas. Allen Circuit Court Judge Thomas Felts ruled against them, saying the ordinance establishing new rates was not unfair or unreasonable.

Typically, pending lawsuits can hold up a loan, Heiny said. “My belief is that they (state officials) thought the ruling from Judge Felts was solid, and they were not going to make us wait until that litigation ended.”

The appeal process could take months, he said.

The state financing includes a $5 million loan that will amount to a grant if the district complies with the terms of the loan, Heiny said. The rest is permanent financing instead of the short-term that can be paid back over 20 years, he said.

Using the state’s program instead of selling bonds on the open market will save the district $1.5 million in interest over the term of the loan, he estimates.

The money is being used for projects the district began construction in 2015.

The projects will provide service in Yoder, along Wallen Road, near the intersection of Goshen and Cook roads, the Gerdings-Woodland neighborhoods, the Whippoorwill neighborhood, areas near Hessen Cassel and the Hursh Road and Berne/Way Road areas.

Many in those areas were facing failing septic systems, said Ric Zehr, board president.

The suit against the new rate ordinance was filed by Don Niemeyer, Jon Niemeyer, Brent Hegerfeld, Stanley Hegerfeld, Hoagland Holdings LLC, Hoagland Holdings II LLC, Premier Glass Inc., and Hawk’s Nest Ridge Development Corp. by attorney David Hawk of Hawk, Haynie, Kammeyer and Smith, Fort Wayne.

The notice of appeal to the Indiana Court of Appeals does not list a legal rationale for the appeal. Documents addressing that are not required until October.

