Appleseed Festival 'family affair'

It was an honest mistake.

Morgan Salyer’s grandpa was so comfortable … so convincing … in the Native American costume he wore at the Johnny Appleseed Festival every year.

That’s how she came to write an elementary school essay about her grandfather the Indian.

And how Salyer, 25, learned that festival organizers require vendors to dress in period costumes as frontier settlers or soldiers or Native Americans regardless of their actual heritage.

The Johnny Appleseed Festival has been a constant in her life. Lou Brown, Salyer’s grandmother, has sold antiques there each fall for 20 years. Her grandfather, Keith Brown, began peddling wares there when the festival was founded 42 years ago.

Lou and Keith found each other somewhat late in life. Family lore has it that their first official date was to a garage sale.

The couple married in 1995. They combined their passions – and their antiques businesses. She specialized in dishes and other housewares. He collected marbles, keys, Lincoln memorabilia and other “manly things.”

Lou, now 75, lost her husband in 2011.

“It’s not the same, really, without him,” Salyer said of this year’s festival.

But the family soldiers on, selling antiques at Vintage Treasures Antique Mall on Coliseum Boulevard, at the Three Rivers Festival and at the Johnny Appleseed Festival.

Lou Brown, three of her daughters, a son-in-law, four granddaughters and a grandson huddled under the tent Saturday afternoon, dodging raindrops and helping customers who wandered in. Two of her sisters were set up in another tent across the wet, muddy grass.

One lives in Elkhart. The other lives in Kentucky. Both own antiques shops.

“It’s a family affair for us,” Brown said of Johnny Appleseed. “We just enjoy all the crowd over there. We like talking to people and jibber-jabbering.”

Brown’s selection included small cast-iron skillets for $5 each, a Raggedy Ann doll for $13, an oil lamp for $15, a wooden rolling pin for $10, ornamental metal belt buckles for $25 and a carved wooden decoy duck for $10.

“We try to appeal to the under-$10 buyers and the $200 buyers,” said Anita Werling, Brown’s daughter. “We try to appeal to men and women. … But women buy 90 percent of things.”

Those are the kinds of tidbits you learn when surrounded by the antiques trade every day.

Salyer had a quick answer to a question about changing trends, for example. Glassware isn’t as popular as it used to be, she said. Shoppers are more interested in furniture painted white than in stained and varnished items.

Salyer, who collects jadeite dishes, works three 13-hour days each week in a local medical office so she can contribute to the family business.

“I picked that schedule because I couldn’t imagine not going to garage sales, and (Grandma) needs me to drive the truck,” she said. “I don’t know what I would do without antiques.”

