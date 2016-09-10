Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
Volunteer Connie Roberts, of Niles, Michigan, finishes setting up the 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Quilt Project exhibit Friday at IPFW’s Walb Student Union. The quilts can be viewed 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There is no fee but donations will be accepted.
A stunt pilot goes vertical during a practice session on Friday for the Fort Wayne Airshow this weekend at Fort Wayne International Airport.
Area events to commemorate 9/11
At a glance
Some ways to commemorate 9/11 in the Fort Wayne area:
• A silent vigil and prayer for peace and nonviolence will take place 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St. Attendees may also light a candle.
• Heroes Sunday will feature guest speaker U.S. Army Chaplain Lt. Courtney Merchant at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 8918 Aboite Center Road. Lunch is provided; gifts will be given to active and retired military members and first responders. Free.
• The 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Quilt Project exhibit, with more than 300 quilts and banners honoring heroes and victims of 9/11, will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Walb Student Union on the IPFW campus, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E. Free; donations accepted.
• A 9/11 tribute exhibit will be part of the Fort Wayne Air Show at the 122nd Fighter Wing Base. Those wishing to attend must park downtown and be bused to the site after undergoing security checks at Headwaters Park East. The show is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission and transportation are free. Check www.fwairshow.com for information and a schedule of activities and performances.
• The Prayer, Honor and Praise Gathering will begin at Parkview Field at 3 p.m. Sunday and includes worship bands until 5 p.m. and speakers following that. Scheduled are Fort Wayne City Council President Russ Jehl, Allen Superior Court Judge Wendy Davis, Lt. Kevin Zelt of the Fort Wayne police and Capt. Dave Meadows of the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The event is free and not affiliated with the stair climb; information is available and donations are accepted at www.youcaring.com/patriots-day-prayer-gathering.
• The Senior Saints, a group of 77 retirees from the Fort Wayne area, will present Walkin’ By Faith in the USA, a patriotic and religious music concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. 200 N., Angola. Free.
• The Chapel will have special services commemorating 9/11 at 6 p.m. today and 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The services will feature patriotic music by an orchestra, a commemorative video and a message, “A People in Crisis,” by Pastor Rick Hawks. The church is at 2505 W. Hamilton Road.
Stacey Fleming knows why it’s important to have events to remember Sept. 11, 2001, even 15 years after the fact.
“I have two young kids that weren’t around then,” she said earlier this week. “How do you explain to them what happened and how significant it is to our lives today?
“It’s important to remember and acknowledge 9/11 as a point in history that changed our lives forever.”
Fleming is one of the organizers of the 15th Anniversary 9/11 Stair Climb, which is expected to bring about 200 people to Parkview Field to climb steps in the stands in honor of those who died as a result of events that day.
The stair climb is one of several activities in the Fort Wayne area marking what has become known as Patriot Day – the day terrorists flew passenger jets into the two World Trade Center towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and commandeered a plane that crashed outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
As a former spokeswoman for the Fort Wayne Fire Department, Fleming said firefighters were among those who helped organize the first local stair climb at Parkview in 2011.
She said they felt the need to remember comrades who figured so prominently in rescues at the Twin Towers, where steps were the only means of escape. Many did the 2011 climb in full gear and plan to repeat the feat, she said.
After the first climb, organizers didn’t want to dilute the event by having it every year, so they decided on doing it every five years instead, Fleming said.
This year’s climb, like 2011’s, will begin at 9:59 a.m., the time of the collapse of the Trade Center’s north tower. Included will be a video about the day and a talk by the Rev. David Mary Engo, a Franciscan brother who now lives in Fort Wayne but assisted in the aftermath of the New York attacks.
People are invited to join the event Sunday, but they can also register at www.911fortwaynestairclimb.com. The fee is $10 for those who want a memorial T-shirt and rubber-band bracelet.
The money defrays the cost of the event, and any funds left “will go to a local fallen heroes fund,” Fleming said, stressing the event is “family-friendly.” She added the stair climb is part of Sunday’s Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown event, during which 16 downtown attractions will be open for free.
Even with the ugliness and death associated with the terrorist attacks, “the beauty that came out of that tragedy” was also overwhelming, Fleming said.
The U.S. experienced worldwide support and a sense of unity, patriotism and appreciation for service that is unforgettable, she said. “It’s easy to say we’ve got to move on, but it’s not easy and not easy for all of us. It’s history. It’s made us who were are.”
