Area events to commemorate 9/11

At a glance

Some ways to commemorate 9/11 in the Fort Wayne area:

• A silent vigil and prayer for peace and nonviolence will take place 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St. Attendees may also light a candle.

• Heroes Sunday will feature guest speaker U.S. Army Chaplain Lt. Courtney Merchant at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 8918 Aboite Center Road. Lunch is provided; gifts will be given to active and retired military members and first responders. Free.

• The 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Quilt Project exhibit, with more than 300 quilts and banners honoring heroes and victims of 9/11, will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Walb Student Union on the IPFW campus, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E. Free; donations accepted.

• A 9/11 tribute exhibit will be part of the Fort Wayne Air Show at the 122nd Fighter Wing Base. Those wishing to attend must park downtown and be bused to the site after undergoing security checks at Headwaters Park East. The show is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission and transportation are free. Check www.fwairshow.com for information and a schedule of activities and performances.

• The Prayer, Honor and Praise Gathering will begin at Parkview Field at 3 p.m. Sunday and includes worship bands until 5 p.m. and speakers following that. Scheduled are Fort Wayne City Council President Russ Jehl, Allen Superior Court Judge Wendy Davis, Lt. Kevin Zelt of the Fort Wayne police and Capt. Dave Meadows of the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The event is free and not affiliated with the stair climb; information is available and donations are accepted at www.youcaring.com/patriots-day-prayer-gathering.

• The Senior Saints, a group of 77 retirees from the Fort Wayne area, will present Walkin’ By Faith in the USA, a patriotic and religious music concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. 200 N., Angola. Free.

• The Chapel will have special services commemorating 9/11 at 6 p.m. today and 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The services will feature patriotic music by an orchestra, a commemorative video and a message, “A People in Crisis,” by Pastor Rick Hawks. The church is at 2505 W. Hamilton Road.