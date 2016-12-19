Area gas prices continue to climb

The average price of gas in the Fort Wayne area went up 16 cents a gallon last week, to an average of $2.35 a gallon on Sunday, GasBuddy.com said today.

Nationally, the average price of gas also went up 3.1 cents a gallon last week, to $2.24 a gallon, GasBuddy said in a statement.

Area prices were 54.4 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and are 25.7 cents higher than last month, the statement said. Nationally, it said, prices were 24.5 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and 10.2 cents lower than last month.

Gas prices rose in 39 states last week and prices will continue to rise this week because of a three-week rally in gas prices, said Patrick DeHaan, senior analyst for GasBuddy.

Last year gas prices fell to less than $2 a gallon for the first time since 2009, but DeHaan doesn't think the country will see those prices again anytime soon.

"In fact, we're on par to see the largest December increase in gasoline prices nationally since 2010 due to the uptick in oil prices," he said.

Prices will likely temporarily fall from mid-January until Feb. 14th, when refiners begin to get rid of excess inventory of winter-grade fuel, DeHaan said.