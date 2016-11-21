Area jobless rate reaches 16-year low last month

Northeast Indiana's unemployment was at a 16-year low last month.

The Fort Wayne MSA reported a 3.5 percent jobless rate, three-tenths of 1 percentage point lower than the September rate and half a point lower than the rate recorded in October 2015.

The local metropolitan statistical area comprises Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

The MSA's unemployment rate was almost a full percentage point lower than the state rate of 4.4 percent. The national rate was 4.9 percent in October.

