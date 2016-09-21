Area jobless rate rises in August, state says

The Fort Wayne MSA's jobless rate increased by three-tenths of 1 percentage point, to 4.3 percent, in August as 430 people joined the unemployment rolls to bring the total to 9,398, the Indiana Department of Workforce development announced today.

The metropolitan statistical area comprises Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

Compared to August 2015, the area jobless rate increased by two-tenths of 1 percentage point.

But more people were in the labor force last month than a year ago – almost 10,000 more. And 9,154 more were employed – a total of 211,171.

Indiana businesses added 5,600 new jobs in August, officials reported Tuesday. The state's jobless rate was 4.5 percent after adjusting for seasonal fluctuations. That was one-tenth of 1 percentage point lower than in July.

The national unemployment rate of 4.9 percent in August matched the July mark.

