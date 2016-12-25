Area may see record-high temperatures Monday

“Oh, the weather outside is frightful … ”

Well, not really, unless by “frightful” you mean really odd.

After Fort Wayne-area residents suffered through near-record, below-zero temperatures at the beginning of last week, the start of this week will flirt with, and maybe even break, record highs.

Just in time for Christmas gift-exchange lines at stores, the thermometer is expected to crack 50 degrees on Monday, meteorologist Geoffrey Heidelberger at the National Weather Service’s office outside Syracuse said Saturday afternoon.

“Monday, we might see probably around 55 for the Fort Wayne area, and south of Fort Wayne, there are places in Indiana that will probably hit 60,” he said.

“The record for Fort Wayne is 54, so there’s a good chance we might break a record.”

But the warmth will come at a price. If Santa brought snow boots, you might want to press them into service as galoshes, because after a mostly cloudy day, more snow-melting rain is expected this evening through early afternoon on Monday.

The weather is coming from the warm side of a winter storm that started in the Pacific Northwest and was to bring snow and blizzard conditions in some parts of the Rockies, the Dakotas and northern Minnesota. In the south, severe thunderstorms are predicted.

“Winds are shifting to up from the south, bringing warm air up from as far down as the Gulf of Mexico,” said Heidelberg of the root of Indiana’s conditions.

Today’s temperatures are expected to be about seasonally average, with highs and lows hovering in the mid-30s. However, last Christmas was much warmer, with a high of 49 in Fort Wayne, Heidelberger said.

“By Tuesday, temperatures are going right back down to average for this time of year, with highs in the low to mid-30s,” he added.

No snow is in the immediate forecast, he said. “But we’re looking at a little something farther out,” possibly around New Year’s, he predicted.

