Arizona crash victims have Fort Wayne ties

A family of four who died in the crash of a small plane in the mountains of Arizona after the plane was reported missing Monday night has Fort Wayne connections.

The pilot, identified by authorities as Eric Falbe, 44, an attorney in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a Fort Wayne native. He was killed along with his wife, Carrie Falbe, and two daughters from his first marriage, Victoria, 14, and Skylar, 12.

The girls' maternal grandparents are Dr. Robert and Marcia Larmore of Fort Wayne and are members of The Chapel, the Fort Wayne congregation's senior pastor, Rick Hawks, said Wednesday.

Larmore is a semi-retired ophthalmologist associated with Aboite Eye Care, said the pastor, who was notified of the crash by the family Tuesday afternoon.

Falbe's mother, Judy Falbe, lives in Fort Wayne, said a family friend who asked not to be identified. Falbe is a Fort Wayne native who graduated from Homestead High School, the friend said.

The family was flying from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colorado, according to the Gila County sheriff's office. Debris was spotted north of Payson, Arizona, in rugged territory known as the Mogollon Rim. Telluride is a popular ski resort.

