Arlington students to pull fire alarm

WOWO-AM will host the 70th annual citywide fire drill at 10 a.m. today. While all schools in Fort Wayne participate in the evacuation drill, Arlington Elementary is designated as the host school for activating the alarm.

After recognizing a fire emergency, students will pull the alarm at Arlington and evacuate as normal but will experience special effects to simulate a real fire. The remaining schools throughout the city will participate in the evacuation portion of the drill only.

Each school will receive its fire alarm notification via the radio station.

This week is National Fire Prevention week.