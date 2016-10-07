Arp looks to reduce mayor's pay

One Fort Wayne City Council member is asking state lawmakers to consider changing a law that prohibits local councils from decreasing the salaries of local elected officials.

The current law does not provide local officials enough flexibility to determine the salaries of elected officials, Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said in a letter Thursday to state Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne.

Under state law, the City Council cannot reduce the salaries of elected officials. The body is permitted only to increase salaries or freeze them.

“While it is important to fairly compensate the mayor in order to attract qualified individuals, compensation for the mayor of Fort Wayne should not be dramatically above the levels paid to other mayors of major cities in the state,” Arp’s letter states. “Currently, City Council is not given the flexibility by state law to correct this disparity. The following state code prevents the common council of the city of Fort Wayne from reducing the salary of the mayor or any other elected city official.”

In an interview Thursday, Arp said he understands the purpose of the existing law is to prevent local councils from drastically reducing salaries of mayors or other elected officials with whom they disagree. But he said the General Assembly could update the law to provide that flexibility while still including some restrictions.

Should the legislature change the law, Arp said it would make the most sense to implement it in 2020 at the start of a new term.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said while he’s not opposed to Arp’s proposal, he’d like to see it included in a larger discussion with lawmakers about the home rule powers granted to the city by the state. Home rule powers are granted to certain municipalities to set their own local laws and ordinances without the need for direct state approval.

“Perhaps, rather than examine one issue, we should have a more robust discussion with state lawmakers about the authority the legislature gives us on a variety of matters,” Paddock said. “I would welcome a more broad discussion about the relationship between state and local government and the entire issue of home rule.”

In a statement Thursday, mayoral spokesman John Perlich said Mayor Tom Henry’s administration was not contacted before Arp released his letter.

“Mayor Henry’s administration is committed to being transparent with members of City Council and the media. At a time when our community is experiencing positive momentum and investments like never before, we’re not sure of the motives behind this letter,” Perlich said. “The mayor’s salary sets the overall framework for salaries in city government. It’s our duty to hire and retain the best talent possible to serve taxpayers and meet the needs of a growing community. It’s one of the reasons why we continue to receive national recognition as a best-run city.”

