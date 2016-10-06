Arts United hires renovation team

Arts United has selected an architectural team to create a new look for its Arts Campus, with an initial focus on the renovation of Arts United Center, 300 E. Main St.

The plan could add additional space at Arts United Center and create a more connected, pedestrian-centric zone downtown, according to a news release.

The team comprises Westlake Reed Leskosky, a national architecture and engineering firm; MKM architecture + design of Fort Wayne; MKSK, a landscape and planning firm in Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis; and The North Group, a fundraising and management firm in New York City.

Beginning in January, the consultant team will work with leaders and patrons of local arts and culture organizations to create conceptual designs and cost estimates for the project. Arts United anticipates that the project concepts will be completed by July 2017.

Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. is a nonprofit local arts agency that serves northeast Indiana.