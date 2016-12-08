Attack had lasting effect on survivors, families

Small votive candles were lit and placed at the plaque honoring those from Allen County who died in battle Wednesday evening at Memorial Coliseum’s Memorial Hall.

The candles honored those who died during the Japanese bombing of the Navy at Pearl Harbor 75 years ago. As the candles burned, veterans and their families joined hands to sing “God Bless the U.S.A.,” raising them together every time the nation’s name was sung.

It was a gesture they had made before, under the direction of Susan Balsamo Furniss, a 23-year veteran of the Army Nurse Corps who has helped oversee the memorial observances.

Although there are no longer any survivors of the attack living in northeast Indiana – an attack that took 2,400 American lives in 110 minutes – there are children of survivors, including Michael Mommer, who spoke of his father, Rolland Mommer.

His father didn’t talk much about his war experiences, Mommer said, but he did attend reunions for the crew of the USS Arizona, one of eight battleships lost or damaged during the attack.

Mommer was considered lucky because he wasn’t on board that morning when waves of Japanese war planes started bombing the naval base at 7:55 a.m. Dec. 7, 1941. But he had a hard time living with it when he remembered all his friends who didn’t survive.

“He probably didn’t forgive (the Japanese),” Mommer said of his father. “That’s something that stood out with me.”

About 1,100 servicemen died on board the Arizona when a bomb breached its forward ammunition room and exploded, according to the website www.pacificwarbirds.com.

The next day, the U.S. declared war on Japan. President Franklin D. Roosevelt famously called Dec. 7 a “date which will live in infamy.”

Mark Schomburg of Fort Wayne attended the service and brought along the first edition of the Honolulu Star-Bulletin that his father, Roy Schomburg, got his hands on while he was in the service. In big black letters, the paper’s headline screamed “WAR.”

Roy Schomburg, a registered pharmacist, enlisted in the Navy right after the attack, Schomburg said.

Rolland Mommer had enlisted with two other buddies in July 1940, fresh out of South Side High School, his son said.

“He was so patriotic, it was unbelievable,” said Mommer, who joined the military in 1965 during the Vietnam War era. His father advised him to enlist and he did, serving in the Air Force during the Tet Offensive in 1968.

Patriotism united those attending the memorial service, too. Furniss said whenever there is a conflict, “there’s always someone who raises the flag.” It happened at Pearl Harbor, on Sept. 11, 2001, and at the Boston Marathon, she said.

The flag offers unity and solidarity, Furniss said.

“We do fight together,” she said.

