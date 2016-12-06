Auburn Village unveiling new suites

After an $8 million investment, Auburn Village Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center on Wednesday will celebrate an expansion that added private suites.

A grand reopening ceremony is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting, refreshments and entertainment.

The Auburn center had 79 beds, but has added 32 with the expansion. Along with offering 18 semi-private suites, there are now 75 private suites.

Auburn Village specializes in ventilator care, pulmonary, cardiac and orthopedic rehabilitation.

“We have heard there are certain people and residents who like their own private spaces as they recover. We wanted to give those options,” said Brandy Middleton, communications and content manager for Generations Healthcare Network, based in Lincolnwood, Illinois.

Auburn Village is listed on the Generations Healthcare website as one of several facilities, mostly in Illinois, that are part of its network.

Auburn Village previously had about 26,000 square feet. With the expansion, the center at 1751 Wesley Road, is now about 71,000 square feet.

The center offers “a state of the art rehabilitation room with advanced therapy equipment designed to encourage residents to reach their maximum level of function,” according to a news release. “When not rehabbing, residents can enjoy time with family and friends in the sports bar, theater, library, dining rooms including a private dining space for special occasions, courtyards, the ice cream parlor, or shopping in the country store.”

In addition to the expansion, the existing property received an extensive renovation.

Middleton did not immediately have employment numbers for the center, but said some jobs are being added because of the expansion.

