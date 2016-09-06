Auburn auction draws 85,000; top car gets $880,000

More than 85,000 collectors and enthusiasts visited the Auburn Auction Park between Thursday and Sunday, based on unofficial results.

The Auctions America’s Auburn Fall event typically welcomes thousands of visitors.

According to the Auctions America website, the Auburn Fall auction is the company’s flagship event, billed as “one of the country’s premier celebrations of the hobby.”

In 2015, the event had record attendance of about 85,000, a number this year’s event seems poised to meet, according to unofficial results provided by Auctions America.

Megan McGrail, press officer for Auctions America, also released through email Monday the unofficial top five sale items:

•1931 Duesenberg Model J convertible sedan by Murphy: $880,000

•1933 Duesenberg Model J sunroof Berline by Franay: $715,000

•1931 Cadillac V-12 convertible coupe by Fleetwood: $368,500

•Mechanimals “Wendell” the Mechanical Elephant: $275,000

•1963 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod coupe: $236,500.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Wendell the Mechanical Elephant will benefit Kate’s Kart, an area not-for-profit dedicated to providing new, quality books to hospitalized children in northeast Indiana.

The Auburn Fall Commemorative Championship Belt was also auctioned off with help from former pro-wrestler Bill Goldberg, fetching nearly $80,000.

The proceeds from that sale will benefit Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana and Wounded Warriors of South Florida.

