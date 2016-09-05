Auburn car auction draws more than 85,000, early tally shows

More than 85,000 collectors and enthusiasts visted the Auburn Auction Park between Thursday and Sunday, based on unofficial results.

The Auburn Fall auto auction typically welcomes thousands of visitors and collectors.

Megan McGrail, press officer for Auctions America, also also released through email on Monday the unofficial top five sale items were:

- 1931 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Sedan by Murphy: $880,000

- 1933 Duesenberg Model J Sunroof Berline by Franay: $715,000

- 1931 Caldillac V-12 Convertible Coupe by Fleetwood: $368,500

- Mechanimals "Wendell" the Mechanical Elephant: $275,000

- 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod Coupe: $236,500

