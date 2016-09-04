Auditions Sept. 11 for 2 IPFW plays

The IPFW Department of Theatre will hold auditions Sept. 11 for two plays to be performed in December and in February.

The plays are “Six Characters in Search of an Author” by Luigi Pirandello and “Stupid F¬@%ing Bird” by Aaron Posner.

Auditions will be at the Williams Theatre from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The age range for actors needed is 18 to 65. Interested actors should prepare two 1-minute contrasting monologues.

For more information, call 481-6551.