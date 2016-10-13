Auto parts supplier Ventra Angola expanding in Indiana

ANGOLA, Ind. – An automotive parts manufacturer plans to expand its operations in northeast Indiana to help support a new contract with General Motors.

Officials say Thursday that the $8.1 million investment by Ventra Angola, which is part of Urbana, Illinois-based Flex-N-Gate, will create up to 88 new jobs by 2019. The company plans to increase manufacturing capacity at its 128,000-square-foot facility in Angola.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Ventra Angola up to $650,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $25,000 in training grants based on the company's job creation plans.

Ventra Angola will purchase new equipment and reconfigure its operations in order to accommodate the growth. The company plans to start installing new equipment at the plant in the first quarter of 2017 and increase production in October 2017.