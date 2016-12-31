Balloon drop takes team effort

If you go What: Countdown to Noon Where: Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St. When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, with countdown happening at noon Admission: $9 for ages 3 and older, free for ages 2 and younger

By the time visitors enter Science Central this morning, hundreds of balloons will be clustered at the ceiling, held in place and obscured from view by a giant sheet.

Once the clock strikes noon, staff members will clip the strings to unfurl the sheet and release the balloons, which will make their five-story descent to the New Year’s Eve revelers below.

Today marks the 17th year for Science Central’s Countdown to Noon festivities, a safe, family-friendly New Year’s Eve option for those who might sleep through the arrival of 2017 at midnight.

While the moment at Science Central will be brief – it might last longer for children wanting to collect or pop balloons – it involves hours of preparation, mostly by volunteers and mostly the day before the event.

Richard Yates, visitor services and volunteer manager for the hands-on museum, said he received the box of balloons about a month ago. The 2,000 deflated balloons, courtesy of Lake City Bank, remained near his desk Thursday, stacked atop another box like any other office supply.

He would have liked to start blowing them up earlier, he said, but starting any sooner than Friday runs the risk of the balloons shrinking before their big moment on New Year’s Eve. Inflating the balloons takes about three to four hours and the help of six to eight volunteers, a team Yates assembled a couple of weeks ago.

Stationed in the room occupied by the Bones Carnival touring exhibition, volunteers inflated the balloons not with their lungs but with a five-nozzle device attached to an air compressor.

They also used a contraption to help save their fingers from the pain of tying hundreds of balloons – a blunt-tipped nail attached to a wooden block.

“You don’t destroy your finger as much,” Yates said, showing how the nail takes the place of a finger in the tying process.

The balloons were stored overnight in garbage bags in the room that shows visitors how the Science Central facility was used when it was the City Light and Power building.

Employees planned to arrive by 7 a.m. today to transfer the balloons to the sheet – actually eight king-size sheets sewn together – and hoist the collection to the ceiling.

The noise level following the balloon drop can get loud, staff said.

“That’s just part of the fun,” Executive Director Martin S. Fisher said.

With hundreds of people expected to attend the event, families should arrive early if they want a good parking space, Fisher said.

In his nine years with Science Central, he said, he has seen families return and has watched their children grow.

“It’s really become a family tradition,” Fisher said.

A cookie and pop toast will accompany the countdown celebration.

“Bring your camera,” Fisher advised, calling the balloon release spectacular.

asloboda@jg.net