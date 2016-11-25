Bargain-hungry customers flood local stores for deals

The Sweet family anticipated some serious shopping on Thanksgiving as they waited in line Thursday at J.C. Penney at Glenbrook Square.

There were diamond earrings for daughter Shauna Sweet, who accompanied her parents, Stephanie and Samuel Sweet, all of Auburn, as well as a good deal on bath towels, pillows and sleepwear.

Shauna, 19, is moving into her own apartment and she’s got the family looking out for her, they said.

The Sweets had consulted the shopping brochures in Thursday’s Journal Gazette, numerous enough to make the morning paper as big and round as a yule log.

Next on their Thursday shopping itinerary would be Wal-Mart, then Gordon’s and Five Below.

“I think that’s it tonight,” Samuel Sweet said. With today’s shopping at Menards, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Home Depot, 90 percent of their Christmas shopping would be done, he added.

Enticing Penney shoppers were the coupons handed out at the store’s opening at 3 p.m. General Manager Kelly Williams said employees safely shepherded 4,000 people through the doors at the opening, most receiving a coupon that could end up as a $500 shopping spree.

“We’ll do it (the holiday shopping) again tomorrow morning at 6 a.m.” Williams said Thursday.

One employee who didn’t mind working Thanksgiving was Gloria Draeger. This is her fourth special Christmas shopping event at Penney’s, but it’s not a chore.

“I love Penney’s. They really connect to their employees and they also listen to you,” Draeger said, happily fingering her walkie-talkie. “The wages are better than other retail outlets,” and at 70 years old, “Penney’s really gives you a chance. They don’t discriminate.”

Opening a couple of hours later was Best Buy at Northcrest Shopping Center. About 3:30 p.m. the line was growing, and the focus appeared to be smart TVs.

At least that is what Tom Albert of Fort Wayne had in mind as he waited with his stepson Caden Armstrong, 13.

He had his eye on a 55-inch Samsung smart TV that was advertised for $479.99, usually retailing for $1,000, he said.

Caden was looking forward to buying a couple of video games with promised Christmas money.

When he mentioned the video games’ names – “Battle­field 1” and “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare” – that brought on a connection with the two guys behind them.

Max Gabet of Fort Wayne said he was spending a lot of time playing “Battlefield 1,” a World War I-oriented game, and now he needed to get a smart TV to play it. His buddy Jake Burgner came along with a car big enough to ferry the television back home, he said.

At the same shopping center, a line was just starting to form at Kohl’s Department store, opening at 6 p.m. Smart TVs were also the draw there, shoppers said.

Customer service area supervisor Goldie Mathews was supervising the line and taking names.

“Wait until 5 o’clock,” Mathews said. “You’ll see the line right across the corner.”

