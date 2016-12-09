Barricaded man holds police at bay for 3 hours

A man threatening suicide held police at bay for nearly three hours today before being taken into custody, Fort Wayne police said.

Police said they were called at 11:10 a.m. to a home in the 4900 block of Stony Run Court on a report of a man threatening suicide. Officers attempted to contact the man, but he refused their attempts, police said. They said he retreated to a back bedroom and barricaded himself in.

Further attempts to contact the man were unsuccessful, police said. At about 2 p.m., they said, police introduced a chemical agent into the home, and the man exited and was taken into custody without incident. Police said he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.