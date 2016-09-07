Bellmont at Carroll Volleyball, Sept. 7



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Carroll libero Rhya Swoverland passes the ball during the Chargers' match against Bellmont on Wednesday at Carroll.



Bellmont's Grace Hunter watches the ball into her arms as she passes serve during the Squaws' match against Carroll on Wednesday at Carroll.



Carroll's Jordan Martin, left, hits from the middle of the front row during the Chargers' match against Bellmont on Wednesday at Carroll.



Carroll's Alexis Kostka watches the ball as she gets set to pass during the Chargers' match against Bellmont on Wednesday at Carroll.



Bellmont's Tori Miller, left, gets set in position as Madalynn Myers reaches in to pass a serve during their 3-2 comeback win over Carroll on Wednesday at Carroll.



Bellmont's Taylor Bebout, right, sets the ball as Carroll's Anna Frey slides into position during their match, in which Bellmont came back from a 2-1 deficit to beat the Chargers 3-2 on Wednesday at Carroll.



Bellmont's Saige Jauregui, left, and Tori Miller, right, battle Carroll's Rachel Klitzing for the ball at the net during their match on Wednesday at Carroll. Bellmont came back from a 2-1 deficit to beat Carroll 3-2.



Bellmont volleyball players, from left, Saige Jauregui, Madalynn Myers, Madison Macklin and Taylor Bebout celebrate a point in the fourth set of the Squaws' 3-2 comeback win over Carroll on Wednesday at Carroll.



Carroll's Jordan Martin, left, and Rachel Klitzing, right, go up to block Bellmont's Taylor Bebout during their match on Wednesday at Carroll.



Carroll's Alexis Kostka sets the ball during the Chargers' match against Bellmont on Wednesday at Carroll.



Bellmont's Grace Hunter sets from the back row during the Squaws' match against Carroll on Wednesday at Carroll.



Bellmont's Tori Miller, right, hits through the defense of Carroll's Rachel Klitzing, left, and Jordan Martin during in the first set of Bellmont's 3-2 comeback win over Carroll on Wednesday at Carroll.