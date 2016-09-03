Better to adopt than shop



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Emmaline Nunn spends time getting acquainted with Morgan, a pitbull mix, during Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s Adopt, Don’t Shop on Friday. Dogs had a $25 adoption fee, and cats were pick-your-own-price. The adoption fee for the dogs included a first-series distemper vaccine, microchip, spay or neuter surgery, donated health exam from an area veterinarian and a small bag of food. Nunn ended up with a different dog.