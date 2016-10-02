Bicentennial torch passes through area

Marking the 200th anniversary of Indiana becoming a state, 26 torch bearers carried the bicentennial flame around Allen County on Saturday, riding in cars, on bikes and on foot.

The torch bearers, escorted by police cars and motorcycles, traveled through all types of neighborhoods in Fort Wayne and on to New Haven and back.

The small parade started about 10 a.m. at the Courthouse Green with the lighting of the torch using a special lamp that has not been extinguished since mid-September when the process of carrying a torch around each county in the state began.

Torches are being carried through as many as four counties each day.

The torch bearers in Fort Wayne ranged from runners who had competed in a 10K run as part of Fort 4 Fitness earlier in the day to Darvin Kritzman, a 90-year-old World War II veteran and retired firefighter.

Like many others, Kritzman rode in an SUV that had a rack on the outside to hold the torch. He joked that he wanted a rum and Coke and when asked if he was having fun said he supposed he was. That’s what people were telling him.

Dr. Tim Pourpoint of Purdue University explained how the torch worked. It was designed by a team of 65 Purdue students and contained electronics, a camera and a GPS device. It was designed to keep burning in the rain and while resting outside a car going 60 mph.

The school will make 16 low-speed torches, two high-speed torches and 112 replicas to be distributed to each county and to businesses who contributed. When the relay is completed this month, a race car will carry one for the last time around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 120 mph, Pourpoint said.

So far, around the state, torches have been carried on hovercraft on a river, on trains, antique cars and horses.

Mike Clendenen, the parks and recreation superintendent for New Haven and a well-known runner, said the half-mile he ran with the torch was a half mile he’d never forget.

Andrew Hofman, who doesn’t know who nominated him to be a torch bearer, rode a bicycle for his leg and then rode home.

He was followed by Jean Russell, who was so excited to be carrying the torch along her half-mile route that she hooted and waved at traffic that backed up along Bluffton Road.

As the relay neared its end, the legs became shorter. An 86-year-old woman carried the torch perhaps a block, handing off to a woman who walked a few blocks and handed off to Erica Lomont, who had her four children and husband with her, some wearing Team Turnstone shirts.

Lomont’s story? Three years ago, shortly after giving birth to twins, she suffered a massive stroke. Her husband, Pete, said that even the doctors gave up on her and told her to move into a nursing home. Instead she turned to Turnstone for therapy.

Saturday, she carried the torch on one of its lasts legs in Allen County.

