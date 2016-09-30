Bicentennial torch tours Allen County

Handoff locations Approximate torch handoff locations in order: 1. Allen County Courthouse Green 2. Elizabeth and North Clinton streets 3. Calhoun and Superior streets 4. Main Street and Thieme Drive 5. Main Street at entrance to Lindenwood Cemetery 6. Illinois Road near Lindenwood Avenue 7. Spring and Short streets 8. Calhoun Street and Douglas Avenue 9. Hanna Street and Jefferson Boulevard 10. Indiana 930 and Hartzell Road 11. Green Road at New Haven High School 12. Green and Paulding roads 13. Paulding Road and South Anthony Boulevard 14. Gable and Decatur roads 15. Decatur and Paulding roads 16. Lower Huntington Road and Airport Expressway 17. Bluffton Road and Chief Richardville House Drive 18. Bluffton Road at BP/Subway complex near Winchester Road 19. Old Mill Road and West Rudisill Boulevard 20. Old Mill Road and West Fairfax Avenue 21. Fairfax Avenue and Calhoun Street (Do it Best complex) 22. Baker and Calhoun streets 23. Barr Street and Jefferson Boulevard 24. Barr and Berry streets 25. Berry and Harrison streets 26. Main and Barr streets

After wending through 60 of Indiana’s 92 counties, the Indiana Bicentennial Torch Relay arrives in Allen County on Saturday morning.

Billed as a major commemorative event celebrating the state’s 200th birthday, the five-week torch relay started in Corydon in Harrison County on Sept. 9 and ends in Indianapolis on Oct. 15. It is scheduled to spend time in Huntington, Wells and Adams counties today before arriving downtown about 10 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s been received really well,” said Curt Witcher, Allen County relay coordinator. “It’s one of those events that it’s hard not to have at least some passing interest in it. For those who don’t have any history bone in their body it’s sort of a unifying event for the entire state.”

The 41/2-hour Allen County relay will use 26 torchbearers. The route will meander around Fort Wayne before heading to New Haven and then back to Fort Wayne and finally to Huntertown on its way to DeKalb County.

It begins at the Allen County Courthouse Green, with Three Rivers Festival Executive Director Jack Hammer taking the first leg of the relay on his John Deere Gator motorized cart. Most of relay will be by vehicle because the route is so long, Witcher said.

The torch will be carried by veterans, retired firefighters, school teachers and others.

“We’ve got a 99-year-old gentleman who, during the Indiana torch relay, is celebrating his 75th wedding anniversary with this wife,” Witcher said. “It’s just a ­really neat group of people that are kind of representing the community in carrying the torch.”

While generally on the move, the torch has a planned stop at New Haven High School, where about 200 people with a like number of replicate torches will attend a brief ceremony with Mayor Terry McDonald.

Following the ceremony, the torch will circle back to Fort Wayne, the relay will end with state Rep. Casey Cox, R-Fort Wayne, who will receive the torch at Main and Barr streets.

“We call him our ambassador torchbearer,” Witcher said, “in that he’s bringing the torch from Allen County, the downtown area, through Huntertown to the DeKalb County line, where they’re going to have some handoff with the DeKalb County torchbearer.”

