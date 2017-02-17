Bids are revealed for tunnel project

The bids accepted Thursday for Fort Wayne City Utilities’ planned Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction Tunnel varied by only a few million dollars each.

The apparent low base bid, submitted by S.A. Healy-Salini Impreglio Joint Venture, came in at $187.96 million, just about $2 million lower than the engineer’s estimate of $189.9 million. The other four base bids ranged from about $206 million to just shy of $230 million.

S.A. Healy is in Henderson, Nevada. Salini Impreglio is a firm from Milan, Italy, with offices in San Francisco. The companies would operate as a joint venture and both have done similar projects worldwide.

“It’s going to be things that will help economic development, in my opinion, it will help with the river quality, because it’s going to reduce combined sewer overflows that run into the rivers every time it rains,” said TJ Short, City Utilities’ senior program manager for sewer design.

Officials with City Utilities say once complete, the tunnel will reduce the amount of overflows from the city’s combined stormwater/sewer system by 90 percent. The project is critical for the city’s compliance with a 2008 consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The unfunded mandate requires the city reduce the average number of overflow events from 71 per year to four. The upgrades must be completed by 2025.

Funding will come from a variety of sources, including a state revolving fund loan and a bond issue, to be paid back in part by water and sewer rates, which have been locked in through 2019.

Construction on the tunnel will start by the end of spring or early summer when a working shaft will be dug in order to send a tunnel-boring machine to the bedrock. The machine will begin to excavate the tunnel in 2018. Substantial completion of the project is expected by late summer or early fall 2021.

The tunnel will be about 220 feet below the surface, beginning at the city’s water pollution control plant and extending five miles to the north end of Foster Park. Some residents have expressed concerns with the project, wondering whether excavation will damage their properties.

“These tunnels are nothing new. Other cities have built these tunnels without any sort of problems such as people fear,” Short said. “My experts tell me that you won’t even feel the vibration from any of this tunneling going on.”

Short said residents are more likely to hear and feel vibrations from passing garbage trucks, school buses and trains.

Bidders were also asked to submit two alternate bids, in addition to a base bid for the tunnel itself.

Contained in Alternate A is the possibility to extend the tunnel from the north side of Foster Park to the south side, said Leo Gentile, a senior project manager for Black & Veatch. Alternate B would provide the selected contractor, as well as the city, an option for how and where to dispose of the excavated rock.

While City Utilities is considering those alternates, it has not yet committed to including them in the project, Gentile said.

S.A. Healy-Salini Impreglio bid $25.5 million for Alternate A and $2.6 million for Alternate B. It was not the low bidder for those alternate portions of the contract.

