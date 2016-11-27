Big donations help raise more than funds

For capital campaigns, $1 million is the kind of gift that represents a big score.

It moves recipients more quickly to their goal and often gives the donors potential naming rights on a building, a scholarship or something else of prestige.

Twice in the past six weeks Trine University has announced gifts of that magnitude, part of an “Invest in Excellence” campaign to generate $125 million for building and renovation projects on its Angola campus.

Larry and Judy Reiners of Tulsa, Oklahoma, pledged $1 million toward the construction of a new athletic complex to be called the MTI Center. It will include three basketball courts and several other amenities, including a banquet room and bar.

The Nov. 16 announcement came three weeks after the university announced Steel Dynamics Foundation Inc. would contribute $1.25 million toward construction of Trine’s new Thunder Ice Arena.

“Fundraising is something that’s not instantaneous, but building relationships with alumni and donors over time,” Earl D. Brooks II, Trine’s president, said. “We’ve kind of been laying the groundwork for these projects for some time now.”

The Invest in Excellence campaign is in its fourth year and as of mid-November had reached $84 million toward its goal, Brooks said. Along with the MTI Center and ice arena, Trine is also working on renovation of its science building.

Donations of $1 million usually generate more publicity. The huge gifts can be the impetus for others to contribute, once they see an individual donor thinks highly enough of a campaign to commit that kind of money.

Carmen Cumberland, executive president of Community Harvest Food Bank, said that kind of support helped with one of her agency’s capital campaigns.

A food bank drive started in 2010 with a $1 million gift from a donor who didn’t want their name used. That wasn’t long after the recession, so the food bank had some concerns about fundraising, Cumberland said. But the agency raised $5.5 million in four years, which allowed renovations at its Tillman Road headquarters and at a donated Coliseum Boulevard building that uses a blanch-chill-freeze technique to preserve food.

The anonymous donor, Cumberland said, contributed to the food bank previously and liked the concept for the new building, which opened last year.

“I’ve been here 15 years and we had never had a donation that big in the past,” Cumberland said. She was previously director of finance and human resources for the food bank, which distributed about 12 million pounds of food last year.

“Our community is great. The people that can give, they give and they give generously with their heart,” she said.

Organizers of other numerous campaigns have benefited from large donations, too. Manchester University in 2014, for example, announced a $2.5 million gift for a $9 million Academic Center from one of its alumni who graduated in 1968.

Cumberland and Brooks said September to January can be among the strongest months for campaign donations.

Major donors often have strong ties.

Last December, Trine received a $1 million donation from Ralph Ketner, a Tri-State College alum who later went on to help co-found a major grocery chain that eventually became Food Lion. Ketner’s name is part of the School of Business at Trine, which was formerly known as Tri-State.

Larry Reiners earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering in 1965 from Tri-State. He joined the trustee board in 2009. The Reiners Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the Reiners Residence Hall at Trine University are named in honor of the commitment and financial support from Reiner and his wife.

“As the beneficiary of a Trine University education, it gives me great pleasure to support Trine as it expands its offerings to its students and to the community,” Larry Reiners said in a statement, when the donation for the MTI Center was announced.

The center is named in recognition of Metal Technologies Inc. in Auburn, a major campaign donor.

Steel Dynamics Chairman Keith Busse and Chief Financial Officer Theresa Wagler serve on the university’s board of trustees and helped establish the Trine University/Steel Dynamics Scholars four-year scholarship program as well as internship, co-op and job opportunities to Trine students. The university has more than 5,050 students.

Steel Dynamics’ logo will be prominently displayed on the Thunder Steel Dynamics Ice Rink when that arena is completed.

Mark Millett, president and CEO of the Fort Wayne company, said in an earlier statement Steel Dynamics likes to support projects that will improve the region’s “quality of place and quality of life.”

While large gifts of $1 million might get more publicity, smaller donations add up.

“There’s all sizes of gifts from donors from $25 to $25,000 to half a million dollar. There’s all kinds of gifts that make up that $84 million,” President Brooks said of Trine’s campaign so far.

“Not everybody can give a million-dollar gift,” he said. “Some people might get as much joy out of being able to make a $250 gift as someone who gives a million dollar gift.”

