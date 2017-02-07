Bluffton ATV driver dies

A Bluffton man has died after he was thrown from an all-terrain vehicle Sunday morning.

About 4:30 a.m., Christopher M. Penrod, 24, of Bluffton, was driving the ATV in a field near County Roads 600 North and 100 West in Wells County when he hit a metal post and was thrown, Indiana conservation officers said Monday.

Penrod was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Penrod's cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, the Allen County Coroner said. The manner of death is pending further investigation, the coroner said.

The Wells County Sheriff's department is investigating the crash.