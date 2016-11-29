Bob Chase Public Viewing



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

The Lester Patrick Trophy sits next to a photograph of NBC's NHL hockey announcer Mike "Doc" Emrick, left, and his mentor Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, during a public viewing session Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum. The Lester Patrick Trophy was presented to Chase in 2012 by the NHL for Chase's service to the sport of hockey in the United States.



Komets player Cody Sol pays his respects to Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, during a public viewng session Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.



Komets coach Gary Graham pays his respects to Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, during a public viewng session Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.



Shawn Szydlowski, center left, followed by Trevor Cheek, Will Weber and the rest of the Komets step up to view Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, during a public viewing Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.



Hundreds of signatures filled guestbooks during a public viewing for Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.



Hockey fans walk on a path set on the ice at Memorial Coliseum to pay their respects to Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, during a public viewing Tuesday.



Floral displays adorn the area at center ice where the Komets held a public viewing session for Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.



Terry Ficorelli, center, and his wife, Jhett, pay their respects to Bob Chase, during a public viewing for the late Komets radio broadcaster Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum. Ficorelli is the Director of Media Relations for the Indy Fuel and a fellow broadcaster of more than 40 years, who called games opposite Chase in Muskegon and Evansville.



Former Komets players, friend and family members walk through the line during a public viewing session for Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.



The banner hanging in the rafters for Bob Chase is lit by spotlight during a public viewing session for the late Komets radio broadcaster Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.



Blue light illuminates the playing surface at Memorial Coliseum during a public viewing for Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, on Tuesday.



The radio broadcast at Memorial Coliseum glows orange during a public viewing for Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.



An old WOWO microphone stands next to the casket holding the body of Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, during a public viewing session Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.



Placed at center ice, Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, rests as friends, family members, past and present Komets players and colleagues attend his public viewing session Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.



Komets fans look over memorabilia from Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, as they attend a public viewing session Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.