- Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
TinCaps
fans enjoy breakfast overlooking the diamond at Parkview Field at the
annual single-game tickets sales event Wednesday. Counter-clockwise from
upper left: John Amos, daughter Emma, 15, wife Katie, daughter Bridget,
9, son Kyle, 12, and family friend Keith Spaulding. The TinCaps home
opener is April 8, 6:05pm, vs Bowling Green.
February 15, 2017 9:45 AM
Breakfast at the Tincaps
The Journal Gazette
TinCaps fans enjoy breakfast overlooking the diamond at Parkview Field at the annual single-game tickets sales event Wednesday.