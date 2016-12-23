Bridge over Spy Run tops cost estimation

The Allen County commissioners got a final bill Thursday morning for repair to the Grove Street bridge over Spy Run Creek – one a bit higher than anticipated.

Workers ran into unsuitable, “mushy” soil when excavating for bridge supports for the short span that crosses the creek at the entrance to the former Centlivre Village Apartments, said Bill Hartman, director of the Allen County Highway Department.

That required excavating about two feet of soil and replacing it with stones that would support the bridge and allow removal of weight restrictions imposed a couple of years ago, he said.

The price of the project is $19,126 more than expected, bringing the estimated cost to $491,346. That is still more than $75,000 under engineers’ estimates, Hartman said.

The long-vacant apartment complex is undergoing a $30 million renovation by its new owner, Biggs Property Management of Decatur. President and General Manager Kevan Biggs has said the complex’s five buildings will house 373 market-rate apartment units on the site north of State Boulevard.

Brick buildings from the 1960s are getting redesigned roofs and are being stripped to their shells for revamped interiors for one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with some hoped to be available by the spring.

The complex will be called Cent­livre after the family who started a brewery along the St. Joseph River and an amusement park along the creek in the 19th century.

In other business, commissioners also approved:

• Passing $175,490 in increases for Lafayette Center Road and County Road 900 North improvements on to the state, which is funding the $30 million project.

Hartman said the increase came for relocating traffic lights so they line up better with four lanes of traffic on County Road 900 North and crossover lanes for traffic to speed up needed construction for stormwater management.

The projects are in both Allen and Huntington counties, and both must approve sending costs to state highway officials.

• Adding an additional 173 miles of road edge striping to the 2016 budget at a cost of $63,210.80, bringing the total to $268,241.64.

• Adjusting upward by about $12,500 the cost of operating the RediMed employee health clinic at 205 E. Berry St. The increase was in line with medical inflation, the commissioners were told. The clinic replaced one in Citizens Square in January 2015.

Commissioner Nelson Peters said the RediMed facility saves the county about $100,000 annually.

All measures passed unanimously. Commissioner Linda Bloom was absent.

