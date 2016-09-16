Bridge work to close Indiana 1 section for 2 months

Indiana 1 will be closed between Amstutz and Hosler roads in Leo-Cedarville, on or after Sept. 26, for two months to replace a bridge over Nettlehorst Drain, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

Contractors will maintain access to all homes and businesses along Indiana 1 up to the site of the bridge, the transportation department said in a statement.

An official state detour uses Indiana 1, Indiana 8 and Interstate 69, the statement said. It said a detour for local traffic only uses Amstutz and Hosler roads.

In conjunction with the project, Fort Wayne City Utilities plan to begin lowering the water level of Cedarville Reservoir on or after Sept. 26, the statement said.