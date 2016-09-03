Fort Wayne/Allen County

Warning issued over rabid bats

Allen County health officials are cautioning residents about rabies from bats.

According to a statement from the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health, three bats have tested positive for rabies in the county this year.

In 2015, the county had just one positive test, the health department said. Statewide, 10 have tested positive this year compared with 13 last year.

If a bat found in the home had possible contact with a person or pet, county officials urge residents to safely capture it and contact the animal control office to have it tested for rabies.

The health department says to safely capture a bat indoors, close windows, room and closet doors, turn on lights and wait for the bat to land. Wearing long sleeves and heavy gloves, cover the bat with a pail or similar container then call animal control.

Work to start on Citizens Square lot

The Citizens Square parking lot north of the building will have restrictions beginning Tuesday.

Maintenance and repair work including restriping, paving and the placement of permeable pavers will take place over the next 60 days.

During this period, the number of parking spaces will be temporarily reduced and traffic will be one way, in a counter-clockwise motion, looking north from Citizens Square.

Food Bank gets Glick Fund grant

Community Harvest Food Bank has received a $7,500 grant through the “Feeding Those in Need” program, which aims to help feed those who are hungry or have food insecurity.

The grant program is a new initiative of The Glick Fund at Central Indiana Community Foundation, part of Glick Philanthropies.

The inaugural grants, totaling more than $250,000, went to 38 organizations across five states.

Urban League gets literacy grant

The Fort Wayne Urban League has received a $2,000 youth literacy grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

This grant is part of $4.5 million in youth literacy grants awarded to about 1,000 organizations in the 43 states that Dollar General serves.

– Journal Gazette