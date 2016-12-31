Indiana

Students can apply to be House pages

Applications are now open for students interested in participating in the Indiana House Page Program during the 2017 legislative session.

While at the Statehouse, House pages spend the day touring the House and Senate chambers, the Indiana Supreme Court and governor’s office. They also observe the legislative session from the floor of the House. Pages are also assigned age-appropriate tasks like delivering important messages and sorting files.

Applicants must be between ages 13 and 18. Student pages receive an excused absence from school.

The 2017 session begins Wednesday, and page positions fill quickly. For more information and to apply, go to www.indianahouserepublicans.com/page-program or call 800­-382­-9841.

Fogle friend wants sentence reviewed

A man who once headed former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle’s anti-obesity charity wants his own sentence vacated or modified.

Russell Taylor of Indianapolis was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child exploitation and distributing child pornography. The Indianapolis Star reports that Taylor’s Thursday court filing seeking a sentence review includes the claim that his ex-attorneys failed to challenge a search warrant that led to the discovery of child pornography on his computers and other electronic devices.

A U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman says the office has no comment.

Fogle is serving a more than 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to distributing and receiving child pornography and traveling out of state to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. Fogle, also of Indianapolis, acknowledged receiving some child pornography from Taylor.

Indiana getting $300,000 Zika grant

Indiana is receiving nearly $300,000 in federal money to fight the spread of the Zika virus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced $184 million in grants for communities across the nation, the News and Tribune in Jeffersonville reports.

Indiana will get $200,000 for information gathering and rapid detection of microcephaly. The brain defect may occur when a mother is infected with Zika while pregnant. Babies with the defect have small skulls because the brain hasn’t property developed. The state is getting an additional $84,000 for mosquito testing and to improve mosquito control and monitoring.

Zika is spread through a bite of an infected mosquito or through unprotected sex with an infected person. Complications to unborn fetuses caused by microcephaly have been among the greatest concerns raised by the disease.

