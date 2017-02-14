Fort Wayne/Allen County

VA sets online panel on therapy

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will have an online discussion about the VA Recreation Therapy Program from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at www.facebook.com/vanorthernindiana.

VA experts will be available to answer questions and provide resource information.

IPFW set to host Burmese forum

A public panel discussion titled “Growing Up in Fort Wayne with Ties to Myanmar (Burma)” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at IPFW’s Walb Classic Ballroom.

The discussion will feature IPFW students and leaders from the Burmese Advocacy Center, Mon community, Kayan community, Burmese Muslim Education and Culture Center and Burmese American Society. The moderator will be Lee Roberts, associate professor of German.

Cancer Services needs bath chairs

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is asking the public for donations of plastic shower chairs – essential in helping people with cancer bathe safely at home.

Cancer Services will accept shower chairs with or without back rests. Shower chairs with back rests are often more comfortable for cancer patients.

The public can also donate personal items such as positioning wedge pillows for head and shoulder support, over-the-bed tables and pull-up adult briefs in any size, though medium and large sizes have the largest demand.

Donations can be dropped off at Cancer Services, 6316 Mutual Drive in Fort Wayne. A donation acknowledgment letter is available for tax records. For more information, go to www.cancer-services.org or call toll-free at 866-484-9560.

– Journal Gazette