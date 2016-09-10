

Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Families and supporters walk down Jefferson Blvd. during the 18th Annual Buddy Walk at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday. DSANI (Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana) enhances the lives of people affected by Down Syndrome, advocates on their behalf, provides information and support to families and professionals, and promotes acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome in northeast Indiana. VIDEO



Trinity Ellet carries his daughter Vivian, 5, down Jefferson Blvd. during the 18th Annual Buddy Walk at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday.



Jackson Hedrick, 9, walks around the concourse in the rain before the start of the 18th Annual Buddy Walk at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday.