Building own worlds, Lego brick by brick

It was all about the Legos at Grand Wayne Center this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, more than 60 builders featured Lego displays including a replica of downtown Tampa, Florida, a model of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, and a black-and-white portrait of actor and comedian Bill Murray.

Dubbed Brickworld, the annual event is meant to showcase hobbyists’ creativity and skill while inspiring children and adults to create their own projects, said executive director Bryan Bonahoom.

“It’s really amazing what these people do with this stuff,” Bonahoom said. “I’ve been doing these shows for 10 years and every show there will be something that catches my eye.”

Bonahoom, a Fort Wayne native who now lives in Fishers, is a builder whose display included some mosaics, a globe, a covered bridge and a Christmas tree.

Outside Fort Wayne, Brickworld has done shows in Chicago, Indianapolis and Tampa, Bonahoom said. Brickworld has also done shows in Lafayette.

“We try to keep locations where we return year after year,” he said. “We freshen the shows every year. We invite different people and try to get different displays – with the exception of local people, they kind of get an automatic invite.”

Lego supports the events, providing kits to be given away as raffle prizes.

This year’s convention drew more than 4,700 guests, Bonahoom said, which is down from last year.

A large part of the decrease, Bonahoom said, was caused by the convention being held in August instead of its usual second weekend in October. Next year’s convention is planned to resume its October time slot, Bonahom said.

Builders and vendors came from across the country to showcase their work. Like most other hobbyists, builder Scot Thompson,of Bay City, Michigan, said he got started with Legos as a child, building space vehicles and other creations with his friends.

“The hobby continued to grow,” Thompson said. “I build with my mom. I vividly remember building a hot air balloon. Just great memories.”

Thompson, a nurse, said it takes years of building to prepare displays for shows, and the creations can often evolve or change over time. Several of Thompson’s models were based on Bay City locations.

“That’s the beauty of the Lego hobby,” Thompson said. “It’s got infinite possibilities. Whether you tweak it or change it or tear it down completely and make something completely different.”

Elkhart resident Jordan Stair is a member of Fort Wayne’s Lego User Group. The group, Stair said, spends a lot of time each year designing the layout of their Brickworld display. This weekend’s convention was the third one the group has participated in. Stair said he loves the hobby because it’s fun for kids and adults.

Stair also had a bit of advice for people interested in the Lego hobby.

“Pick something and start building. Your mind is going to take you where you want to go,” Stair said.

