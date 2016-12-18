Burmese students celebrate literacy achievement

Lin Phyoe’s drive to excel is about so much more than simply starting a career.

The IPFW sophomore is studying dental laboratory technology with a long-term plan is to practice dentistry in Fort Wayne, welcoming Burmese refugees too intimidated to visit dentists who don’t speak their language.

Some natives of the country now called Myanmar are afraid they can’t correctly explain what hurts or understand the doctor’s directions, Phyoe said. “But they could come to me, and I could help them,” he added.

The 21-year-old hopes one of his first patients will be his own father, who hasn’t been to a dentist since the family moved to the U.S. 12 years ago.

Phyoe is one of five IPFW students who received New Immigrant Literacy Program awards on Saturday during a ceremony at the Burmese Language and Cultural School. Each student received a scholarship for $436.95.

Thein Thein Htwe, a freshman studying biology, acknowledged the scholarship amount isn’t huge. But, she said, it’s not about the money.

There’s an emotional element that accompanies money from the Burmese community, much of it earned by parents who toil in factories to give their children the opportunity for a better life.

The scholarships were funded partly with tuition paid by 18 younger students who take Burmese classes on the weekends. They received certificates on Saturday during the same ceremony.

“It’s like your family supporting you to meet your goal. They’re your second family,” Htwe said. “They don’t want us to have debt for school.”

Ei Ei Oo, another scholarship recipient, just finished her senior year, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology.

The 23-year-old is set to begin master’s classes in January at IPFW in public management with a focus on health administration.

“I actually want to go back to Burma,” she said of her career goal. “I want to take all I learn from here back to there.”

Oo, who moved to the U.S. in 2004, explained that Burmese residents who are wealthy can afford to pay for medical care. But the poor don’t have any options. Oo wants to work with the government to create a government-run program similar to Medicare.

The students’ goals are exactly what the Burmese School’s director wants to encourage. Kyaw Soe hopes they will contribute to Burma’s rebuilding effort someday.

“They are our future leaders,” he said. “They must be fluent in Burmese – speaking, reading and writing.”

Phyoe, Oo and Htwe each feel the weight of responsibility to their families and extended community.

“We’re first generation for everything,” Htwe said about her aspiration to be a radiologist. “It’s emotional because of how hard our parents work, but they want us to do better.”

Phyoe, the aspiring dentist and an only child, uses that emotion to fuel his studies.

“I see that these people invested in me,” he said, “so I have to do my best.”

sslater@jg.net