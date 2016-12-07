Busch alone on caucus ballot

Justin Busch will be the only candidate when the Allen County Republican Party holds a caucus Thursday to fill the upcoming County Council term of the late Roy Buskirk.

Busch, a political consultant with Ferguson Advertising in Fort Wayne, won a majority of votes from among eight candidates during a caucus last week to fill the unexpired term of Buskirk, who died Nov. 4, four days before Election Day.

The validity of Buskirk’s election remains under court challenge. But the caucus of committeemen and committeewomen will still take place because state law requires it, Steve Shine, county party chairman, said Tuesday.

Shine said one other candidate, Darren Vogt of Fort Wayne, expressed his intent to seek the term before the first caucus. But he informally withdrew when Busch was elected on the fourth caucus ballot and confirmed he would not seek the seat in an email Monday, Shine said.

That renders Thursday’s caucus mostly a formality in that a candidate must receive only 50 percent plus one of the votes cast, Shine said. However, a candidate may not be elected by acclamation, he said.

Democrat Palermo Galindo has challenged Buskirk’s election, saying Buskirk was not a valid candidate because he had died and Republicans did not follow the proper process for removing his name.

As the fourth-highest vote-getter for three contested seats, Galindo says he won the seat.

Republicans maintain it would have been impossible to change the ballot because of the timing of Buskirk’s death. They also say the election was already underway because of early and absentee voting. County election officials also decided against posting a notice of Buskirk’s death at the polls.

The caucus will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at party headquarters, 135 W. Main St.

Shine said the balloting will be followed by the annual holiday party.

rsalter@jg.net