Byron Health Center contemplates move

Byron Health Center is thinking about moving.

The center, 12101 Lima Road, is exploring moving into the former YWCA location on Wells Street that is currently the Horizon Schools campus, a statement from Byron said today.

The center entered into an agreement Tuesday with Schoolhouse Finance LLC to explore the possibility of creating a facility that reflects irs mission and encourages the best wellness model possible, it said.

Byron said it is looking for feedback and information from local neighborhood associations, city and county officials, and experts who can make the campus an innovative facility.

Innovative facility models are being developed worldwide and have proven to be beneficial as the needs of healthcare delivery change, the statement said.

Byron provides physical, mental, emotional and neurological services to young and older adults.

For questions about the agreement, call Deb Lambert, CEO of Byron Health Center, at 260-637-3166 ext. 250 or email to dlambert@byronhealth.org.