Byron Health Center to have open house

Byron Health Center is celebrating 50 years as a licensed nursing home by hosting an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday. That’s the 134th birthday of Irene Byron, for whom the organization was named.

Festivities will include life-size Jenga and Yahtzee games, corn hole and ladder golf. Refreshments will include birthday cake.

The event will be in the Eakin Family Room and Friendship Corner Courtyard on the Byron Health Center campus, 12101 Lima Road.

Byron Health has been marking its 50th anniversary throughout the year with a 50 Acts of Kindness campaign.