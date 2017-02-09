Byron Health looks at location change

Byron Health Center announced Wednesday it is exploring moving to the former YWCA and St. Vincent Villa orphanage site in the 2000 block of North Wells Street in Fort Wayne.

In an email to media, John Drebenstadt, director of marketing and public relations, said the center had entered into an agreement with Schoolhouse Finance LLC “to explore potential opportunities to create an innovative facility” at the location.

The site, with several Spanish-style blond brick buildings dating from the last century, currently houses Horizon Christian Academy.

The release indicates Byron is seeking “the best wellness model possible” for its residents as “the needs of health care delivery change.” It does not specify what that model might be.

But Byron will seek feedback from various groups, “including, but not limited to” the local neighborhood associations, local government officials, Wells Street constituents. Local and national experts in the creation of the sort of facility Byron seeks also will be consulted.

The center is now at 12101 Lima Road. The Wells Street site contains about 24 acres.

Horizon officials could not be reached for comment on the status of the academy.

rsalter@jg.net