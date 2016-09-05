CTB to acquire majority share in Danish company

CTB Inc. of Milford said today it has agreed to acquire a majority share in Cabinplant A/S, a Danish provider of processing solutions for the food industry.

Terms were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to applicable governmental approvals.

The company has its headquarters in Haarby, Denmark, west of Copenhagen, as well as subsidiaries in Poland, Germany, Spain and the United States.

Cabinplant’s main focus areas are in the fish and shellfish, fruit and vegetable, and poultry markets, CTB said in a statement. The company’s processing and weighing equipment is used in a wide range of businesses.

Cabinplant employs close to 300 people and has representatives in more than 30 countries worldwide, the statement said. It also works in close partnership with customers in major markets around the globe.

CTB’s chairman and chief executive officer Victor A. Mancinelli said: “The acquisition helps CTB to broaden the range of poultry processing options it can offer its customers as well as expanding into new market areas for processing, such as seafood and vegetables. Cabinplant’s knowledge of the food industry and its innovative approach to product development and implementation fit very well with CTB’s approach to its core markets.”

Cabinplant co-owner and chief executive officer Ralf Astrup and co-owner and chief financial officer Jan Helskov Hansen will continue in their current positions. Operations will remain in the existing facilities.