Cafeteria worker still loves school

Judy Hubbard has never strayed far from home.

She graduated from New Haven High School, and 50 years ago built a house a stone’s throw from what is now New Haven Intermediate School. She still lives there.

Then, 10 years ago, looking to stay active, she got a job as cafeteria monitor at New Haven Elementary, and when it closed and the monitor at the intermediate school quit, Hubbard stepped right into the job.

On Friday, the people at the school – everyone knows her, Principal Alicia Gatewood said – threw a surprise party to mark her 80th birthday and the fact that she is East Allen County Schools’ oldest regular employee.

Miss Judy, as the students all call her, has a feel-good job, Gatewood said. She can be everyone’s friend, and she takes care of the kids at lunch, running for a fork when someone forgets one or using some scissors to cut open ketchup packages. When kids walk by her house – they know where she lives – they shout, “Hello, Miss Judy.”

And when they’re done eating, she has a tight window of time to wipe all the tables clean and get ready for the next drove of students.

“I love it here,” she said. She gets special days off, and the pay is plenty enough for her, she says. She’s on Social Security, she adds.

The party, which included a big card that showed Miss Judy jumping out of a cake and larger cards signed by all the students, wasn’t totally unexpected.

Sh has been excited all week because she was about to turn 80, but she also had a feeling something was going to happen. “But not this. I probably should have dressed better,” she said, for all the cameras that crowded around.

And then the party ended. The cake was put back in its box and carried off somewhere. And it was time to wipe the tables and fetch forks and cut open ketchup packages.

fgray@jg.net