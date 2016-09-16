Calhoun sections affected next week by power-line work

Calhoun Street will be closed to through traffic next week between Wallace and Grand Streets, and will have lane restrictions between Main and Berry streets, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

Both will be to install underground I&M power lines, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

A detour for the closed section will use Wallace, Harrison and Grand streets, the statement said. It said traffic in the restricted section will have two travel lanes through the work zone.

For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.