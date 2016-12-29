Canlan Ice Sports Winter Camps

Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Canlan Ice Sports instructor Alena Lunin watches as Jordyn Gilbert works on her form during Thursday morning's Figure Skating camp.
Gracyn Boner, 5, watches as skating instructor Meghan Halaburda adjusts her foot position during Fit & Fun Camp at Canlan Ice Sports on Thursday morning.
Brady Urschel, 5, works on pushing the puck with his stick at Thursday's Hockey Fundamentals Camp at Canlan Ice Sports.
Canlan Ice Sports instructor Alena Lunin demonstrates a move for her Figure Skating camp Thursday morning.
Kaleigh Schrock runs through the drills with the participants of Thursday's Skate, Shoot, Score winter camp at Canlan Ice Sports.
Kaleigh Schrock talks with the participants of Thursday's Skate, Shoot, Score winter camp at Canlan Ice Sports.
Canlan Ice Sports skating instructor Meghan Halaburda watches as students work on skating backwards during Thursday morning's Fit & Fun camp.
Participants in Canlan Ice Sports' Fit & Fun Camp work on basic skills Thursday morning.