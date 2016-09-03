 Skip to main content

    Homestead No. 1 doubles player Jordan Andrews pumps his fist after he and teammate Jeff Reinking won the point that set them up for a set point in the first set of their match against Hamilton Southeatern in finals of the Carroll Tennis Invitational on Saturday at Carroll.

    Homestead No. 1 singles player David Heiney hits a forehand shot during the Spartans' match against Delta in semifinals of the Carroll Tennis Invitational on Saturday at Carroll.

    Homestead No. 1 doubles player Jordan Andrews watches the ball after hitting a forehand shot during the Spartans' match against Hamilton Southeatern in finals of the Carroll Tennis Invitational on Saturday at Carroll.

    Homestead No. 2 singles player Thomas Weir hits a backhand shot during the Spartans' match against Hamilton Southeatern in finals of the Carroll Tennis Invitational on Saturday at Carroll.

    Homestead No. 1 doubles player Jeff Reinking hits a backhand shot near the net as he and teammate Jordan Andrews battle against Hamilton Southeatern in finals of the Carroll Tennis Invitational on Saturday at Carroll.

    Homestead No. 1 doubles player Jordan Andrews launches off the court as he serves during the Spartans' match against Hamilton Southeatern in finals of the Carroll Tennis Invitational on Saturday at Carroll.

    Homestead No. 3 singles player Will Milne returns a serve during the Spartans' match against Hamilton Southeatern in finals of the Carroll Tennis Invitational on Saturday at Carroll.

    Homestead No. 1 singles player David Heiney returns a serve during the Spartans' match against Delta in semifinals of the Carroll Tennis Invitational on Saturday at Carroll.
September 03, 2016 4:58 PM

Carroll Tennis Invitational Finals

